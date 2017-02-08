Latest additions to Oconee Planning Commission

New faces for the Oconee Planning Commission, an advisory commission to the county council. At its meeting, the council last night named Stacy Lyles to serve as the new District Five planning commissioner and Andrew Gramling as the new District Two commissioner. Re-appointed to a new term was at-large member Mike Johnson. The council chairwoman, Edda Cammick, asked the meeting room to remember two deceased Oconeeans during the council’s moment of silence at the start of the meeting: Seneca Historian Louise Bell and Bozo Richards, a county planning commission member.

