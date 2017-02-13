Lawmaker’s warning: “This is a last resort”

An Oconee state lawmaker pledged today he will vote to gradually raise the South Carolina gas pump tax as a way to help the state raise money to fix the roads and bridges. Walhalla’s Bill Whitmire told the Rotary Club the start to raise a tax which has been left untouched for 30 years is a last resort. Whitmire said the bill he’ll support is the one that increases the tax two cents a year for the next five years. It’s one increase designed to provide the state the millions of dollars needed to adequately repair crumbling roads and bridges. Other increases South Carolinians can anticipate include higher registration fees and raising the motor vehicle sales tax by $200 dollars.

