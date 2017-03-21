Lawrence Webb

Walhalla – Lawrence Don Webb, 72, widower of Anna Lee Jamison Webb, of 147 Sunningdale Drive, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at Oconee Medical Center. A funeral service will be held 4:30 pm, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Double Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com. SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

