A lawsuit has been filed for an Oconee County resident against Walhalla, its police department, and three of its police officers. The claim seeks damages for Keith Baker and alleges that Baker was coerced in 2015 into claiming ownership of a bag containing a suspected controlled substance. In papers filed Tuesday in the Common Pleas Court, Baker’s lawyer says a charge of drug possession against his client was later dropped “due to lack of sufficient evidence.”

