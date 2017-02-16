Leadership Oconee Class to help Lakeview Assisted Living

This year’s Oconee County Leadership Class, part of the Oconee Chamber of Commerce, is raising money for its project to update and landscape the grounds at the Lakeview Assisted Living facility near Walhalla. And next week the class will hold a spirit night at the Chic-fil-A near Seneca. From 5 to 8 pm Thursday, February 23, you can assist the class by telling the Chic-fil-A register clerk that you are dining there to benefit the Leadership of Oconee Class 2017. The goal is to raise approximately $10 thousand. Lakeview Assisted is a 19-bed non-profit facility in the Five Forks Community. Members of the Leadership Oconee Class, as a way to brighten the days of Lakeview residents, want to provide an outside space that can be enjoyed year-round. They hope to:

* clean and paint the front porch

* add ceiling fans

* lighting

* add out door heaters

* add a 9×12 concrete sitting area and sidewalk

* sitting furniture

* a new garden area with raised planting beds

* add low maintenance flowers / plants to the front of the building

* mulch and sow grass in the front of the building