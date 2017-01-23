League of Women Voters’ leader worried for Medicare

Medicare is the government-provided program to help the elderly pay health care costs, but its future could be in doubt. Eleanor Hare, co-president of the Clemson Area League of Women Voters, is speaking out against privatizing Medicare and is hopeful the public will make known its feelings by contacting lawmakers and writing letters. Hare raises the question whether medical decisions would be taken away from the patients and their doctors and given to for-profit insurance companies. Our talk with her airs Sunday during the noon our on ‘Community Sound Off.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+