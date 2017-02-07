Legionnaires’ salute to law enforcement

Chief Mark Keel of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division keynoted the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner sponsored last night by Seneca American Legion Post 120. The legion’s Carlton Patterson credited State Senator Thomas Alexander with making arrangements for Keel to speak to a crowd of 125 people that included several high school law enforcement cadets. Keel delivered an upbeat talk on the law enforcement profession and encouraged his audience to make things better by working with the public and staying involved in their communities. Keel’s career as a law enforcement officer spans 40 years and reached his apex with his appointment as “SLED” chief.

