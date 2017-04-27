Letitia Faulkenberry

Seneca – Ora Letitia Price Faulkenberry, 77, widow of the late Dan Douglas Faulkenberry, Sr., passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at her residence. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Friday, April 28, 2017 at Seneca Church of God. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, prior to the service at the church. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seneca Church of God, Family Life Center Building Fund, PO Box 475, Seneca, SC 29679. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

