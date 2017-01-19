Letter is forthcoming

Near the start of this week’s meeting of Westminster City Council, Mayor Brian Ramey once again asked Councilwoman Susan Ramey about whether she will bring a lawsuit against him and the rest of the city council. The issue arose late last year as relations between the councilwoman and the rest of her elected colleagues deteriorated. On Tuesday night, Susan Ramey issued this reply: “I do have legal representation. I’m trying to sort thru what needs to be done. There will be a forthcoming letter.”

