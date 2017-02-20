Libby Jones

Westminster – Libby Sheriff Jones, 53, of 254 Mill Creek Road, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2017 at South Union Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the home of her parents Lamar and Hazel Sheriff, 183 Conner Blvd., Fair Play, SC 29643. Flowers accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

