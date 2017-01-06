Libraries expand digital magazine offerings

Oconee public libraries have expanded a service that allows readers access to 14 additional magazines offered by Flipster—a digital magazine service that offers magazines on computers or mobile devices. Phil Cheney, director of libraries, says the following additional magazines can now be read on phones, tablets, and personal computers: Rolling Stone, Popular Science, People, Real Simple, Forbes, Country Living, Essence, Food Network Magazine, Teen Vogue, Women’s Health, Sports Illustrated for Kids, Outdoor Life, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, and Brides. All titles include access to the current issue as well as selected back issues. An increase in aid money that county libraries receive from the state, administered through the South Carolina State Library, made possible the new titles.

