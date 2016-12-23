Libraries to get some quieter time!

The Oconee County Public Library will be closed for the Christmas holiday from Friday, December 23, through Tuesday, December 27. The Seneca Branch closed at 6 last night. The library will also be closed Saturday, December 31, through Monday, January 2, for New Year’s. All branches reopen their normal hours on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. During the closings, the book returns will be open at the branches, and the library’s website, www.oconeelibrary.org, will also be available.

