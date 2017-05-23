Library trustees take a first step toward new director

Fifteen people applied by the deadline last week in hopes of being the next director of the Oconee County Library System. Chairwoman Alisa Suddeth of the Library Board of Trustees says four members of the board will serve as a committee to pre-screen the applicants. Suddeth would like for the board to meet within ten days and discuss, perhaps, the top to “three to five applicants and go from there.” Blair Hinson, who is believed to be one of the applicants, is serving as interim director.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+