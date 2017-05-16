Library trustees to meet privately to discuss director’s position

At their meeting next week, time is reserved for the Oconee library trustees to discuss the recent resignation of the county director, Phil Cheney, and the hiring of a successor. It’s a matter reserved for closed session, following the library board’s regular meeting. Blair Hinson serves as interim director. That meeting will start in open session at 5:30 pm Monday, May 22 at the Westminster Library and follow an agenda that includes public comment, library security, strategic plan, naming the bookmobile, and an engineering study for using the library system’s new lot in Walhalla.

