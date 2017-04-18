Life-saving drug now in the hands of Oconee deputies

Fourteen Oconee deputies have now been equipped with a drug that can help counter-act someone who has overdosed on opioids. The deputies trained April 7 how to administer Narcan. The medication was provided at no cost to the Oconee County taxpayer. Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says, “The distribution of Narcan to our deputies will not totally reverse the effect of an overdose but it will hopefully buy time for a patient until Emergency Medical Services arrive and can administer further treatment.” “The goal is to help save lives.” All certified officers received two dosages of Narcan in a nasal spray form. Besides receiving the lifesaving drug, deputies also received training on recognizing the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose as well as the proper preparation, administration, storage and carrying of the drug. Narcan is only effective against individuals who have overdosed on opioids but is not effective on other drugs, such as benzos or alcohol.

