Light plane crash near Walhalla leads to civil suit

Court papers claim that as a result of a plane crash near Walhalla a Texas woman now has a great fear of traveling on airplanes. An attorney for LaDonna Patterson has filed a damage lawsuit against Gary Schmidt and Just Aircraft, alleging she suffered “significant physical injuries.” According to the allegations, Patterson was a passenger in a plane owned by Just Aircraft and piloted by Schmidt that crashed “suddenly and without warning” March 31, 2015 shortly after take off from Just Aircraft’s property on the Duck Pond Road. The suit alleges Patterson was trapped inside the wrecked plane for several minutes and the situation worsened “when gasoline began leaking onto Ms. Patterson as she waited to be rescued from the wrecked plane.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+