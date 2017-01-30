Linda Rochester

Westminster – Linda Louise Rochester, 60, widow of the late Ray Rochester, of 136 Commercial Circle, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held 4 pm, Monday, January 30, 2017 at Reedy Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be receiving family and friends at the residence of her daughter, Linda Sweenor, 304 Kathmaette Drive, Seneca, SC 29678. Memorials may be made in her memory C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

