Lindsey Graham Town Hall meeting

Clemson University doors open at 9:45 tomorrow morning for the Senator Lindsey Graham town hall meeting.  The meeting will take place at Brooks Center for the Performing Arts and the start time is 10:30.  Parking at the Brooks Center is free.  The primary parking area is located adjacent to the building.  Seating is first-come, first-served.  According to Graham’s office, signs will not be allow inside the Brooks Center because of the possibility that they could obstruct the views of other audience members.

 

 

 