Lindsey Graham Town Hall meeting
Clemson University doors open at 9:45 tomorrow morning for the Senator Lindsey Graham town hall meeting. The meeting will take place at Brooks Center for the Performing Arts and the start time is 10:30. Parking at the Brooks Center is free. The primary parking area is located adjacent to the building. Seating is first-come, first-served. According to Graham’s office, signs will not be allow inside the Brooks Center because of the possibility that they could obstruct the views of other audience members.