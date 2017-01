Salem, SC— Lisa Joann Claytor, 55, wife of Paul Douglas Claytor of 250 Ridge Road, Salem, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Flowers or donations can be sent to the family at, 1621 Jones Mill Road, Simpsonville, SC, 29681. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

