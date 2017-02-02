Littter measured nine feet tall, 15 feet wide

An Oconee County man has been arrested on the charge of littering. It’s an allegation against a 39-year old man who is accused of dismantling a structure on the Theo Martin Road near Westminster and dumping the remains and contents on a neighboring property without permission. The man charged has been identified as Terry Richard Gassaway, and authorities list two addresses for the accused: Blackjack Road and McClure Road. A deputy answered a litter call January 18 and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, found a pile of debris nine feet high, 15 feet wide. The arrest warrant contains a charge that is littering exceeding 500 pounds and 100 cubic feet in volume. Gassaway was released from the Detention Center yesterday on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

