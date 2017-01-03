Lloyd Van Winkle

Seneca – Lloyd “Bud” C. Van Winkle, 75, widower of the late Sandra Lynn Gundlach Van Winkle, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A graveside service will be held 1 pm, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Heritage Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow at Lynn Parker’s residence in Westminster. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GHS Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

