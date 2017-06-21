Local Democrat undeterred by Georgia and South Carolina results

The defeat yesterday of Democratic candidates for the U-S House of Representatives from both Georgia and South Carolina do not deter Mary Geren’s plans to try to take the 3rd District seat in the House from Republicans. Geren referred to the contests in Georgia’s 6th District and South Carolina’s 5th District when she said, “Last night’s special elections didn’t go as many of us would have wanted. There’s no other way to say that,” said Geren after results from both races were announced. “But, seeing two historically Republican districts swing 18 percentage points in 7 months shows the momentum is building for Democrats nationwide. We have 17 months until Election Day 2018. In those 17 months, we have time to build the strongest campaign infrastructure that the 3rd Congressional District has seen in recent years.” But Geren says if she is able to win the seat held by Republican Jeff Duncan, who is running again, she will need financial contributions and campaign volunteers.

