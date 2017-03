Seneca, SC— Lois Ann (Westmoreland) Whitfield, 45, wife of John Timothy Whitfield, of 107 Dorothy Drive, Seneca, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 3, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from, 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted.