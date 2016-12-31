Long legal careers come to an end

A total of 90 years in the Oconee County legal profession came to an end Saturday night in Walhalla, as an attorney and his paralegal said farewell to their many friends, clients, and colleagues. Julian Stoudemire is retiring after 50 years as an attorney in Oconee County. His paralegal, Gloria Prater, is also stepping down after having worked for Stoudemire for the last 40 years. Stoudemire and Prater hosted a farewell celebration at the Walhalla Depot. The two-hour event attracted attorneys, judges, business people and others.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+