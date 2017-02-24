Loraine Ann Escrit

Walhalla-Loraine Ann Escritt, 70, wife of Arthur Escritt, of 165 Bradfield Lane died Thursday, February 23, 2017. A memorial service will be held 6 PM Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home with visitation to follow the service. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Sundance Mountain Stables, 170 Lewin Way, Tamassee, SC 29686. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME OF WESTMINSTER, SC IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

