Salem, SC— Lorenia Webb Lee, 73, wife of James R. “Butch” Lee, of 7 Park Avenue, Salem, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home.

