Walhalla, SC— Lorie “Diane” Cobb Lusk, 48, wife of Dennis Alan Lusk, of 155 Pepridge Road, Walhalla, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Miles Way, Greenville 29615. The family is at the home of her sister-in-law, 1430 Playground Road, Walhalla, SC 29691.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+