Louise Bell

Eva Louise Matheson Bell, 98, of Seneca, SC passed away on Friday,

February 3, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca. Born in

1919 in Washington, GA, she was the wife of the late James Bruce Bell

and a daughter of the late Thomas Harold and Lillie Viola Hudson

Matheson. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 6, from 5-7 PM at

Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Mountain View

Cemetery on North Fairplay Street in Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GHS Cottingham Hospice House of Seneca. The family will be at the home of Dr. Harold Bell at 412 N. Hampton Road, Seneca, SC. Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home, 101 E. North 2nd St., Seneca, SC, is assisting the family.

