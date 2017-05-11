Louise Matheson

Seneca – Mrs. Feddie Louise “Lou” Mattison, 85, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 9. She was surrounded by her beloved husband of 34 years, Mr. Gerald Don Mattison and her loving family. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Friday, May 12, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the church cemetery. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 160 Bethel Church Road, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

