Walhalla, SC— Lynn McGuffin Smith, 65, of 108 East North Broad Street, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017, Greenville Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association via donatenow.heart.org. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

