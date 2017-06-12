M. Joann Thompkins

Westminster– M. Joann Tompkins, 68, 105 County Side Circle, wife of Jimmy L. Tompkins, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Center of the Carolinas, 131 Lila Doyle Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+