Salem, SC— Mabel Albertson Smith, 95, wife of the late George L. Smith, died Friday, June 2, 2017. Services will be Monday, June 5, 2017, at 11:00 AM, at the Salem Seventh-day Adventist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. The family will receive friends immediately following the services in the fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Amazing Facts, P.O. Box 1058, Roseville, CA 95678. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

