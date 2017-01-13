Salem, SC— Mae Arvilene H. Patterson, 99, wife of the late Harold Cornelius Patterson, of 235 Shack Hollow Road, Salem, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Lila Doyle. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Boones Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boones Creek Baptist Church, 261 Boone Creek Road, Salem, SC 29676. The family is at the Days Inn, Room 101, in Seneca, SC. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

