Salem, SC— Maggie “Carolyn” Garland, 81, wife of the Harold “Dean” Garland, of 715 W. Quincy Road, Seneca, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Seneca, SC. The family will receive friends following the service in the Atrium. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Bogansville United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jonesville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, Attn: Caring Ministry, 616 Quincy Road, Seneca, SC 29678 or to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

