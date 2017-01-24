Making science and related subjects fun!

South Carolina students interested in science and technology will again have the chance this spring to showcase what they have learned in the classroom. The annual 4-H Engineering Challenge offers students 9 to 19 the chance to take part in March 25 competition at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The event was created to spur the students’ interest in STEM subjects: science, technology, engineering and math. Registration is required and open through March 1 online.

