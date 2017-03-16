MAN AIRLIFTED AFTER SHOOTING IN WALHALLA

A man was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walhalla, explains Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt. “Deputies with the Uniform Patrol Division responded to a report of shots fired around 7:30pm Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Oconee Creek Road and found a man with a gunshot wound to his midsection. The man was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital. No arrests or charges have been made at this time.”

