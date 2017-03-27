Man arrested after Seneca apartment incident

The police in Seneca have identified a Westminster area man as having been arrested and charged after an incident late Friday night at an apartment in Seneca. Chief John Covington announced the arrest of Codie Alan Guthrie, 26 years old, on charges of first degree burglary and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Around 10:30 pm the police were alerted to the breaking of glass and the entry to a Laing Court apartment. The police spotted a man inside the apartment carrying a handgun. After an initial approach by the police failed to resolve the situation, the police activated their tactical response team. Capt. B-J McClure is credited with successfully negotiating an end to the situation when the man laid down the gun and walked outside with his hands up.

