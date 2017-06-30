Man attacked while sitting on porch in Utica

A 35-year old Seneca man was jailed Wednesday on charges that he stabbed and punched a man who was attacked while sitting on his porch in the Utica Community. The crimes occurred Wednesday, June 18 at 11 Humbert Street. Hasheem Kenneth Williams of Fair Oaks apartments was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. A sheriff’s officer confiscated a pocket knife after the victim said he was confronted on the porch and the altercation spilled out into the yard near the road.

