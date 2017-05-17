Man charged with truck theft

The theft of a pickup truck belonging to an engineering company has led to the arrest in Oconee County of a 49-year old man. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Michael Scott Clardy was arrested yesterday and charged with grand larceny. Two addresses were given for Clardy: Cedar Rock Church Road, Easley and Rabbit Farm Road, Seneca. Law enforcement records show the 1997 Ford F-15o belonging to Clemson Engineering was stolen March 15, 2016 from an address near Seneca and later found in Pickens County. The value of the truck is around $4,000. Clardy was released today from the Detention Center earlier today on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

