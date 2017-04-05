Man killed in confrontation with Pendleton police officer

A man killed during a confrontation with a Pendleton police officer is the subject of an investigation by the state police. According to the state Law Enforcement Division, forensic evidence is being gathered and analyzed; interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others. There is no dash cam video. There is body cam video of the incident. The Pendleton incident is the 13th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year and the first involving the Pendleton police.

