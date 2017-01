The body of a man found in a wooded section of Pickens County last week has been identified by authorities. Coroner Kandy Kelley said the body was that of Kenny Mark Chapman, a 44-year old resident of Evergreen Acres Road, Pickens. An autopsy is pending, though Kelley says there is no evidence of foul play or trauma. The death is being investigated by the coroner and the Pickens Sheriff’s Office.

