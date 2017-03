A woman at Utica has been jailed after she allegedly slashed the throat of a member of her household. The Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Amber Lynn Menning, charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. A magistrate’s office warrant alleges Menning committed the crime Friday by cutting the throat of John Michael Wood “showing extreme indifference to human life” on Owens Road, Seneca.

