March domestic incident results in arrest

A man wounded by gunfire last month at a home near Walhalla finds himself in jail—charged with domestic violence first degree. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Scott Duane Cooper. The 48-year old Cooper was arrested Friday after he was discharged from a hospital. According to Capt. Greg Reed, investigators determined that a woman in the home acted in her self defense and that of a juvenile in the home on March 15 when she fired a handgun after Cooper became belligerent and charged her.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+