Westminster – Margaret Freeman Fitzgerald, 77, widow of the late Dwight William Fitzgerald, 517 W King Street, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017 at her residence. No formal services will be held. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chauga Baptist Church, 150 Chauga Road, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+