Margaret Hoblit

Westminster – Margaret Elaine Donohoo Hoblit, 79, wife of Charles Edwin Hoblit, 402 La-Z Acres Road, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Stephens County Hospital. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Westminster United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made in her memory to Westminster United Methodist Church, 925 E Main Street, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

