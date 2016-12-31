Westminster, SC— Margie McAlister Hopkins, 73, wife of the late James Wallace Hopkins, of 221 Robert Grant Drive, Westminster, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 2, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from, 1:00-2:00 PM, Monday, January 2, 2017, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

The family is at the home.