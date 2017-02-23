Greenville, SC— Maria Asuncion Ramirez, 74, of 407 Woods Lake Road, Greenville, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 25, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Seneca Ward. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, 154 Miles Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family is at the home of the son, 135 Coffee Lake Drive, Walhalla, SC 29691. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.