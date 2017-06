Seneca, SC— Marie Pitts, 92, wife of the late Ray Ernest Pitts, of 1894 Westminster Hwy, Walhalla, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017, at For A Season Assisted Living. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at their respective homes.

