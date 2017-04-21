Marijuana seized near Walhalla

A 66-year old man has been placed under arrest in Oconee County, charged with manufacturing marijuana. A state DNR officer requested a deputy’s presence on Virginia Drive near the LeCroy Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, marijuana plants growing on the property and a quantity of marijuana from inside the home were seized. Dennis Dale Deaton of Virginia Drive was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and released later on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+