This is Marine Week in Oconee County. Marines and Navy corpsmen will receive a motorcycle escort into Oconee County this afternoon for a few days of rest and relaxation, courtesy of Lake Keowee home communities. Everyone is invited to line the parade routes this afternoon, highways 123 and 130, to welcome the military members. If you plan to go to the parade, expect mid to upper 80s for temperatures and a 40% chance of rain.

